Coal has fired up the job market, but what comes next?

It is the time of the year for marking final assignments and writing reports. 'Good work, but can improve' is an oft-used comment.
Last week the Australian Bureau of Statistics released data showing labour market trends for Australia's regions over the past quarter of a century, from 1998 to now. 'Good, but could improve' is an appropriate assessment for the Newcastle urban area. The rest of the valley has scored better. But the future, absent coal, is worrying.
In 1998 Newcastle faced the challenge of replacing both direct and indirect jobs as the BHP steelworks edged towards closure the following year. The Newcastle economy was in poor shape after more than a decade of decline in key manufacturing sectors.
Many workers, not yet at retirement age, were parked on severance pay or disability support pensions. Both male and female workforce participation rates were significantly below national averages.
Yet two economic lifelines were emerging. One was the massive upscaling of the Hunter's coal pits as demand from Asia for thermal coal surged. Bigger mines needed more labour, and the phenomenon of drive-in drive-out workers was created. Supply chains, for constructing and operating the super pits, reached deep into the lower Hunter's rust-belt economy.
The other lifeline came up the M1 as Sydney's swelling population tipped into the lower Hunter. A nappy belt of new suburbs was to sprawl around the fringes of Lake Macquarie in Newcastle and leapfrog along the New England Highway and, later, along the Hunter Expressway.
By the first decade of the 21st century coal was unrivalled as the region's primary generator of export income. And population growth was unrivalled as the region's primary generator of urban jobs.
The construction sector has now become the lower Hunter's major employer of men. For women, the largest sources of jobs are in health and care, education and training, and retailing. All are sectors driven by population growth.
There is no doubt that coal and population growth have delivered on the jobs front. The number of jobs in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie urban area - now totalling 225,890 - has grown by 62.6 per cent since 1998, which is good, although 1 per cent slower than growth since 1998 for Australia as a whole. However, in the rest of the valley, the total number of jobs since 1998 has grown by 90.6 per cent, to reach 152,890 jobs. This a standout performance for an Australian region without a significant major city at its core.
IN THE NEWS:
Remarkably, there has been widespread access - by geography and demography - to the Hunter's jobs growth. In the Newcastle urban area the participation rate for males has grown from 69.0 per cent to 75.0 per cent, now significantly higher than the national male participation rate of 70.7 per cent. For women, the participation rate has grown from a lowly 50.2 per cent to a very respectable 61.9 per cent, although this is short of the national average for females at 62.4 per cent.
For the rest of the Hunter, male participation has risen from 66.7 per cent to 68.8 per cent while female participation records a stunning increase, rising from a paltry 43.1 per cent in 1998 to 56 per cent today.
The question, then, is what does the next quarter of a century hold? The end of coal mining will mean the removal of one of the two major factors driving jobs growth in our region over the past 25 years. Then, without jobs growth from a major export sector, the magnet for population growth disappears. This is a basic truth from regional economic theory, and confirmed by painful experience.
A feature of the history of coal regions around the globe is the absence of an economic afterlife. Pits shut, jobs disappear, active workers leave town, population declines, welfare dependency soars.
When coal shuts down, the whole region will suffer, unless, of course, concerted, well-funded transition measures are in place. Without them, our report card 25 years from now will record a failure. Our children and grandchildren will not be pleased.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.