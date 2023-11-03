Those looking for acreage usually have to travel to find their ideal home, but two properties on acreage within 20 minutes of Newcastle CBD hit the market this week.
The largest, listed at 16 Downie Lane in Wallsend with Lyndall Allan at Salt Property, is set on almost 5.5 acres, with a ranch-style main house and a rustic 'summer house' designed for entertaining.
"It's rare to find a piece of land that size that close to the city," Ms Allan said.
"Properties like these attract the kind of buyer who wants to combine that laidback rural lifestyle with being in close proximity to the city."
The property is 13 kilometres from Newcastle and has a five-bedroom ranch-style home with details such as high cathedral ceilings and a sandstone fireplace.
Other features include Tasmanian oak floors, oversized windows and New Zealand kauri pine spiral staircases.
Ms Allan said the acreage had two stables and a barn, making it ideal for anyone wanting to keep horses.
The grounds also include two dams and a pond with a family of ducks.
In addition, the property has a second 'summer house' which has a full kitchen, bathroom, a fireplace and a spa.
"It has been built by 100 per cent recycled material and it is designed as a second outdoor living space," she said.
"The attention and the love that has gone into that space is unlike anything else I have seen."
The agent said the house was much smaller when the owners bought the property 25 years ago and, over time, they had extended it.
"It has been their pride and joy and it is a very hard sell for them because they have put their heart and soul and personality into the property," she said.
A price guide is available by request.
In Dudley, a substantial block with a renovated mid-century home on almost 1.5 acres is listed with Katie Kepner at Presence Real Estate.
The agent said the home was in an enclave that most Dudley residents would not even know about.
"It is in a really natural beautiful setting down a long driveway, so it really is quite hidden," Ms Kepner said.
The 1960s-built three-bedroom, three-bathroom property at 8 Eden Close sits on 5755 square metres surrounded by bushland.
The home has undergone a major renovation that has stayed true to the home's mid-century style.
"The current owners are only the second owners of the property and they have really taken it back to its original glory," she said.
"They have tried really hard to maintain that original vision of the architecture."
One of the home's features is the pavilion-style lounge room which combines natural materials such as red cedar panelling and beams with floor-to-ceiling windows which bring the outdoors in.
The windows capture views of the headlands across Glenrock to Bar Beach and to the sand dunes of Birubi Beach.
A new kitchen was designed to be in keeping with the mid-century style and combines brushed concrete benchtops and ply doors with ornate hand-crafted handles.
The master bedroom has a large walk-in robe and ensuite, which is modernised but remains true to the 1960s era.
The lower level has a bathroom and a bedroom that the owner uses as an art studio.
Outside is a large swimming pool surrounded by a timber deck and an outdoor space with a barbecue are and fire pit.
The large block has direct access to a path leading down to Dudley South Beach.
Dudley has around 20 residential properties that occupy more than an acre but Ms Kepner said this one was unlike most in the suburb due to its location.
"There are a few acreages in Dudley, however, this property is really for someone who wants that seclusion in bushland," she said.
A price guide is available by request and the property will be open for inspection on November 4 at 11am.
