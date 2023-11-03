A WOMAN is behind bars on serious charges after a secret police sting investigating street-level drug supply across Lake Macquarie.
The operation - codenamed Strike Force Grund - arrested a 45-year-old woman after allegedly uncovering a cash stash and drugs on Wednesday.
Strike force officers carried out simultaneous raids on a Floraville property and a storage facility at Belmont North as part of the investigation.
Police allege they discovered 10.56 grams of methamphetamine, or the drug ice, when they searched the woman.
They then raided the Floraville address and allegedly found 17.5 grams of methamphetamine, $3735 cash and a "range of electronic equipment", a police spokesperson said.
Items were seized for forensic testing.
The woman was arrested at a Park Royal Drive property and faces nine allegations, including three counts of supplying a prohibited drug and two counts of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
She was charged with other drug offences, including supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.
She was refused bail to front Belmont Local Court in December.
