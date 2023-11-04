Newcastle Herald
Kerry Scott joins class action against Exactech over knee implant

By Damon Cronshaw
November 4 2023 - 7:00pm
Kerry Scott is seeking compensation for the suffering she lives with, following a knee replacement with a defective implant. Picture by Damon Cronshaw
Kerry Scott is seeking compensation for the suffering she lives with, following a knee replacement with a defective implant. Picture by Damon Cronshaw

A Wyee woman who had a knee replacement with a "faulty implant" is part of a class action seeking damages from the manufacturer, global medtech company Exactech.

