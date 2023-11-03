Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees eyes first double act in Melbourne Cup

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damien Oliver rides Kris Lees-trained Lucia Valentina to victory in the Matriarch Stakes at Flemington in 2015. Oliver will wear the same colours when piloting Lees-prepared Kalapour on Saturday at the track in the Archer Stakes. Picture Getty Images
Damien Oliver rides Kris Lees-trained Lucia Valentina to victory in the Matriarch Stakes at Flemington in 2015. Oliver will wear the same colours when piloting Lees-prepared Kalapour on Saturday at the track in the Archer Stakes. Picture Getty Images

An inside draw, small field and solid form around stablemate Cleveland has given Newcastle trainer Kris Lees added confidence Kalapour can on Saturday give him two runners in a Melbourne Cup (3200m) for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.