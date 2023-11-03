GET your skates and fluro out because it is time to celebrate five years of Lake Macquarie's 80s Skaties group.
The roller skating which - who gather weekly in from of the city's multi arts pavilion (MAP mima) - are hosting an 80s-themed fancy dress disco, food trucks and a dj on Friday evening.
80s Skaties spokeswoman Lesa Rusforth said skating helped develop coordination and confidence, and built important social bonds.
"The benefits are countless and it is very addictive," she said.
"Our mission is to keep growing the essence of our common passion of roller skating, with a community of love and respect for all ages, cultures, races and genders."
The group has partnered with Lake Macquarie City Council for Friday night's 'Rollertopia'.
MAP mima Curator Pippa Budge said 80s Skaties has grown from a modest gathering of friends seeking a to a weekly ritual for hundreds of people.
"This is an event driven by the community, and it is fabulous to see how far it has come," she said.
"One of the key features is its inclusiveness. People of all ages and abilities rock up every Friday night, and everyone is always so happy and welcoming."
Friday night's event coincides with the latest instalment of Friday Night Foodies at Speers Point Park, featuring gourmet food trucks and an over-18s bar from Harry & Lola's with local beer and wine, house-made cocktails and pretzels.
