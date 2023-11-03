Newcastle Herald
Scone filly Genzano poised to take next step at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
November 3 2023 - 8:00pm
Scone trainer Paul Messara. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Promising Arrowfield filly Genzano, granddaughter of multiple group 1 winner Ortensia, takes on provincial company for the first time at Newcastle on Saturday, and she can overcome the outside barrier.

