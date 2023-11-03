Scone filly Genzano poised to take next step at Newcastle

Promising Arrowfield filly Genzano, granddaughter of multiple group 1 winner Ortensia, takes on provincial company for the first time at Newcastle on Saturday, and she can overcome the outside barrier.
Trained by Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich, the three-year-old will contest the opening event, the 3YO class 1 and maiden plate (1500m), and starts from barrier eight of eight. The gate may not be a major issue because there is a 500m run to the first turn and Genzano will probably get to midfield, one off the rail.
Genzano is crying out for 1500m after a slashing Scone 1300m maiden win on October 16. Grant Buckley rode the filly for the first time at Scone, when she raced away to win by 3.37 lengths, and he has the mount on Saturday. This is a hefty rise in class, but the daughter of Maurice is talented.
John Sargent-trained mare Spiritchaser, which contests the 900m maiden plate, has had two starts at Newcastle over the trip and been placed in both. She led in a 1100m Canterbury maiden in November last year only to finish second, two lengths behind Royal Merchant. Andrew Adkins has the mount on Saturday.
The speedy Forms Of Fear can overcome a wide barrier in the benchmark 64 handicap (900m). The David Pfieffer-trained son of Written Tycoon had his first Newcastle run last start on October 17 and was backed from $6 into $3.50. He led until the closing stages before being nailed by the promising Confess Our Dreams. Alysha Collett rides Forms Of Fear on Saturday.
John O'Shea's The Autumn Sun three-year-old Natural Deduction steps up to 1900m in a benchmark 64 handicap, but he must overcome the widest barrier. He was impressive second up from a spell when he won a Newcastle 1600m maiden on October 17. He always indicated he needed time, and it was a tough win.
He raced in second place in a strung-out field and went to the line strongly. His breeding suggests the 1900m won't be a problem, with the barrier the only negative. Tommy Berry rode Natural Deduction last start but Ash Morgan rides on Saturday.
The Maitland Rugby Club, 2023 premiers in the Hunter competition, have booked the NJC Pavilion for their function on Saturday and race five is the "Maitland" Cup provincial benchmark 68 handicap (1500m). Aaron Bullock rides topweight Big Happiness for Kristen Buchanan, and he is the one to beat.
Bullock rode the horse last start at Newcastle on October 17 when he closed off nicely to be beaten 1.62 lengths. He was second up last start after a first up placing at Wyong and he is ready to win third up - and he has barrier one. Four of Big Happiness' five wins have been on soft tracks and showers were predicted for Friday and Saturday.
