Uni look for lift from Harriott in fight for Tom Locker Cup berth

Skipper Tom O'Neill hopes a cameo from top batsman Andrew Harriott can inspire University to another victory over Newcastle City on Saturday and a place in the Tom Locker Cup final.
University (16 points) are third on the Newcastle district cricket ladder and second in their one-day pool behind City (19), who they host in the last round of the cup. The top team in each pool faces off in the final.
Uni will finish top with a win, unless Wests (15 points) can leapfrog them on quotient with a bonus-point victory over Waratah-Mayfield (8) at Harker Oval.
The Sea Dragons put themselves in striking distance when getting on last week at home in a rain-marred fourth round and scoring a bonus-point win over Waratah-Mayfield.
Harriott, who was not playing this season, made a return in that match and was nine not out as Uni passed the target of 77 two wickets down. He is set to play again on Saturday but not far beyond.
He scored 120 in a one-day victory over City last season and O'Neill hoped he could help them to a first Cup final since 2018-19. Uni won their only Tom Locker Cup in 2016-17.
O'Neill said City have had the wood on his side in recent times, except for the Harriott-inspired victory.
"We set good totals and they just chase us down, but we've got Buddy Harriott in, who made the difference I think when we beat them in the one-dayers last year," O'Neill said.
"He might be the difference, but I think the key to City is that they've got good batters, but we'll just put pressure on them.
"We've got a reasonable bowling attack and if you can put a dint in City early, we might be able to roll them for something cheap."
City, meanwhile, have lost seamer Alex Sylow to a finger injury.
Sylow, who has switched from bowling spinners to medium pace this season, tore ligaments while fielding during last week's close win over Cardiff-Boolaroo. Despite the injury to his bowling hand mid-spell, Sylow completed seven overs to take 2-27.
Freddie Freeman, who opened the bowling in first grade in the opening two rounds, returns to replace Sylow.
In the same pool, Cardiff-Boolaroo (14) welcome Belmont (9) at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
In the other pool, Charlestown can book their place in the final with victory over Stockton at Kahibah Oval.
The Magpies lead the overall table on 21 points, six points ahead of pool rivals Stockton, Wallsend and Hamilton-Wickham (15). Charlestown will finish ahead of the Seagulls as long as they don't concede a bonus-point loss.
Wallsend will chase a bonus-point win at home against struggling Toronto in the hope of challenging for top spot. Hamwicks will do likewise against Merewether (14) at Passmore Oval.
POOL STANDINGS:
Charlestown 21, Stockton, Wallsend, Hamwicks 15, Merewether 14, Toronto 1.
City 19, Uni 16, Wests 15, Cardiff-Boolaroo 14, Belmont 9, Waratah-Mayfield 8.
