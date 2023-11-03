ROB Stanton wants his Newcastle Jets outfit to excite and entertain the fans.
Play a style that makes A-League games at McDonald Jones Stadium the hottest ticket in town.
But he also knows that they need to find the right balance.
After two road trips to open the season, the Jets will play in front of their home fans for the first time on Sunday against a stacked and in-form Western Sydney.
"We want to show the fans what we have been working on," Stanton said. "We want to produce a brand of football that represents them.
"We have had two games on the road - away to Perth and away to Victory, which is probably the toughest place to go to. To have home fans will be like having an extra player on the field.
"My objective is to excite the fans. Play a style of football that they are proud of."
Stanton, who is in his first season as head coach of an A-League side, also knows it is important to play winning football.
"We need to find the balance between attack and defence," he said. "There is work to be done. We know that. It is a young team but we are working extremely hard at training. We have a really good group of players. Culturally, we are in a good space. We just want to make sure we tick all the boxes and make the region proud."
After opening the season with a 2-all draw against Perth Glory, the Jets were shot down 5-3 by a rampant Melbourne Victory.
Power-packed Victory striker Bruno Fornaroli cut the visitors to shreds in one of the most dominant 45 minutes of football in A-League history. He scored four goals - and could have six - as the home side opened a 4-1 lead.
The Jets rallied in the second half to go down fighting.
Not surprisingly, most of the attention this week has been on defence.
"We made little errors," Stanton said. "Not enough pressure. People switching off. It starts in one area and the end product is that you concede a goal.
"Defending is a collective effort. Staying connected all the time, being compact, putting pressure on the ball, staying alert, communicating ... there are all these things we have to address. It will be ongoing."
Stanton is also likely to make changes from the starting XI against Victory, with Phil Cancar Dane Ingham likely to come in.
"There will be a couple of changes," Stanton said. "The second half [against Victory] was much better when you look at the performance."
Clayton Taylor scored a brace against Victory. Fellow teenage attacker Lachy Balyliss also impressed.
Asked if he expected Wanderers to apply more defensive heat on the young guns, Stanton said: "Good players generally find space. Good players get free from their opponent regardless of who they are up against.
"He is a young player and I'm not putting huge expectations on him. But I am not surprised by his performances.
"Lachy Bayliss is another young kid doing really well. Lucas Mauragis has done really well, Stamma up front has been brilliant ... there are lots of boys who have done really well.
"If they focus on one individual, we have others who can hurt them."
Wanderers are fresh from a 5-0 rout over Western United in which young guns Lachlan Brook and Nicolas Milanovic scored doubles.
"There are some really good young boys all around the country," Stanton said. "They are not going to always be consistent, but when they are on, you will get goals from them and you get entertainment.
"We have got players there who can do it. So have they. The young ones are really lighting it up.
"They scored five last week. They are coming here very confident."
Taylor would have netted a hat-trick had it not been for a VAR blunder. Football Australia ref's boss Nathan McGill admitted the error this week.
"It doesn't do anything but confirm we have the ability to score goals," Stanton said of the admission. "We are not dwelling on it. It was a decision that was made. You can't change it. We just look to the next game."
A section of the playing surface at McDonald Jones has been relaid this week after the Paul McCartney concert at the venue.
"I have spoken with the staff. In the end, we just have to get on with it," Stanton said. "I'm sure they are doing their best to get the pitch up to speed. I can't control that so I am not really worried about it.
"It will be the same for both teams. They have assured me that it will be safe for the players. That is the most important. Whether it looks right... we just have to get on with it."
