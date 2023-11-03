A new dining area and multipurpose space are on the cards for Blackbutt Reserve, and the council are calling for tenders.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the "green heart" of the city would be enhanced through an important development.
"Blackbutt Reserve welcomes countless locals and visitors each year who take advantage of the picturesque walking trails, unique wildlife exhibits and family-friendly playgrounds," Cr Nelmes said.
The construction is part of City of Newcastle's final stage of the Carnley Avenue Recreation Area Masterplan, created in 2012 to update playgrounds, walking and cycling tracks, and better connect visitors with nature.
"The construction of this multipurpose facility and kiosk will be a significant step in delivering our shared vision for Blackbutt Reserve, to further enhance the visitor experience and complement the amenity and playground upgrades," Cr Nelmes said.
"The new facility will be designed to suit the unique environment at Blackbutt Reserve, and will replace the existing kiosk, which was installed as a temporary facility.
The new facility and kiosk will be inclusive and accessible, designed to cater for people with mobility and other sensory impairment issues.
Construction is expected to start in early 2024 and be completed by the end of the year.
