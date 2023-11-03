Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle council will soon open tenders for Blackbutt Reserve project

Updated November 3 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept design for Blackbutt Reserve. Picture supplied
Concept design for Blackbutt Reserve. Picture supplied

A new dining area and multipurpose space are on the cards for Blackbutt Reserve, and the council are calling for tenders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.