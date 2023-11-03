THE STREETS, buildings and places that define the city's cultural identity have been identified in a review of Newcastle's Heritage Conservation Areas (HCAs).
And, the public have been invited to have their say after the City of Newcastle undertook a comprehensive review of its Newcastle City Centre and Newcastle East HCAs.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said it was essential to review and update its conservation management strategies, policies and planning framework to ensure the heritage value of the areas is understood and protected for future generations.
"The buildings, streets, and precincts of these two HCAs have experienced significant change brought about by the recent economic revitalisation of Newcastle City Centre," she said.
"Recommendations outlined in the report incorporate an analysis of feedback made during early community engagement to better understand what people feel contributes to Newcastle's heritage significance and cultural identity."
Cr Nelmes said the review found that residents who live within the two HCAs generally want to maintain and conserve the character of the areas.
"The community also identified several distinct character areas for protection and conservation, particularly in the Newcastle City Centre HCA," she said.
"Following public exhibition, further community and industry feedback will be used to help investigate how and where land use protections for these areas could best be applied for continued revitalisation of the Newcastle City Centre while ensuring our rich and diverse cultural heritage remains protected and conserved."
The report will go up for public exhibition from November 6, to make a submission visit the council's website.
