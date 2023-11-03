Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Jets play Western Sydney Wanderers in first home game

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 3 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWCASTLE Jets are hoping to be the hottest ticket in town this weekend as they play their first home games of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.