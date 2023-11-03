Spring hikes near Newcastle: Discovering New South Wales' hidden gems

There are many great hiking trails in and around the stunning Dudley Beach. Picture supplied

This is branded content.



Spring is in the air, and there's no better time to dust off your hiking boots or walking shoes. Newcastle's scenic trails are a call to both seasoned hikers and casual walkers. Coastal paths, bushland routes, and moments of tranquillity await. Step out and let these paths lead you on springtime adventures.

Glenrock State Conservation Area via Dudley Beach

9.5 km loop trail, Moderate, Average time: 2 hours and 40 minutes

This trail offers an enticing blend of bush and beach terrains. Highlights include scenic views over the Pacific Ocean and shaded forest paths. The trail boasts a mix of flat and steep sections, ensuring variety for hikers. Dudley Beach offers a refreshing beach walk, and the route is punctuated with diverse vegetation.

With multiple intersecting tracks, it's advised to keep a charged device handy for navigation. Some areas might be slippery with gravel, and after rains, expect patches of slush. There's a stream crossing which could wet your feet, so come prepared.



Scotts Point Way to Riverside Park, Hunter Wetlands National Park

7.9 km, Easy, Average time: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Nestled in the Hunter Wetlands National Park in northwestern Newcastle, this loop trail is a serene setting for a leisurely walk, appreciated by those seeking a flat and manageable route.



The trail starts and ends at the Kooragang Wetlands Information Centre off Schoolhouse Road, winding through wetland areas on both dirt roads and well-structured tracks. Some hikers noted it can be quite wet and overgrown in places.



This trail is a bird spotters paradise; you might even see a majestic black swan. However, arm yourself with insect repellent to combat the mozzies in certain sections. As a heads-up, dogs are not permitted on this trail. Parking is available at the starting point.



Holmesville MTB Explorer

16.9 km, Moderate, Average Time: 3 hours and 45 mins

Venture out into the Holmesville MTB tracks in western Newcastle and experience an unforgettable journey through a diverse network of single and double tracks. Built by local enthusiasts, the paths marked by white arrows offer a straightforward route covering approximately 16 km - 17 km with the option to extend or reduce your adventure based on your comfort.



Remarkably resilient to the weather, most of the trail stays surprisingly dry, even after rain ensuring a pleasant trekking experience.



While mountain bikers might be a frequent sight, the trail also welcomes walkers, trail runners, dog enthusiasts (with leashed pets), horse riders, and even motorcyclists. Begin your expedition from Kevin Evans Oval, where parking is readily available.



Dudley to Glenrock Lagoon Loop

11.6 km, Moderate, Average Time: 2 hours and 56 mins

This trail is a great pick if you're after a decent hike without spending all day.

Starting at Ocean and George Streets, this trail winds through Dudley and Whitebridge to Dudley Beach, reachable via the Gardeners Link Trail. The route then features Glenrock Lagoon, teeming with birds and aquatic life - you can also take a dip or paddle here.

Enjoy the views from Leichhardt's Lookout, and follow the diverse Yuelarbah Walking Track, which meanders alongside Flaggy Creek and concludes at the Burwood Road car park.

If you're a runner, this path is solid for a long run. Just remember, no dogs allowed here. Enjoy the views.

Awabakal Coastal Walk

5.3 km loop, Moderate, Average time: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Discover the beauty of Awabakal Nature Reserve near Newcastle.

Starting from Ocean Street in Redhead, this trail combines dense bushland with striking ocean views. The path can be narrow and occasionally overgrown, especially within the inner loop. The descent to the beach gets slippery after rain, but the effort is rewarded with stunning views from the loop's high point.

Between August and October, the trail lights up with vibrant wildflowers. While offering a sense of solitude, the trail is popular among locals for its abundant wildlife, including birds and sunbathing lizards. Sturdy shoes are recommended, and during the warmer months, be alert for snakes and ants.

Wangi Wangi Point, Lake Macquarie National Park

2.1 km, Moderate, Average time: 36 min

Embark on a scenic journey through Wangi Wangi Point Reserve, located near Newcastle. This area, historically significant to the Awabakal Aborigines, offers a 2.1 km trail rich in vegetation and panoramic views of Lake Macquarie from two lookouts.

A detour reveals the "G" Rock formation and traces of historical gun placements. As you explore, be mindful of branching paths that may lead you astray. The atmosphere is serene - great for bird enthusiasts and those keen on water vistas. It's an easy escape, but remember, no dogs allowed. Expect some muddy patches, and if hiking during dawn or dusk, watch out for the surprise of webs!