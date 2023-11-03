Howards with strong hopes for Gardens meeting

Keinbah trainers Robert and Natina Howard look set for a successful night at The Gardens on Saturday with three genuine chances on the 12-race program.
One Reason will debut in the opening race, a 400m maiden for Natina. A son of group 1 winner Wow and the Howards' She Zipper, One Reason is a brother Zipper His Zip, which won on debut at The Gardens in September.
Robert has Downtown Zipper well placed in the GRNSW Middle Distance Series event, the sixth race, over 600. Downtown Zipper has not missed a place in 10 starts over the track and distance, winning six times. He has drawn wide in seven but has an empty box on his inside.
Time To Go also has drawn wide, in six, with a vacant box inside for the seventh. She recently put together a hat-trick of wins at Wentworth Park.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.