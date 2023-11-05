Newcastle Herald
Cassidy Davis screamer ensures Jets share points with Wanderers

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated November 5 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 8:30pm
Cassidy Davis marked a club-record 132nd appearance with a sensational stoppage-time goal to ensure the Newcastle Jets shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night.

