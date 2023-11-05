Cassidy Davis screamer ensures Jets share points with Wanderers

Cassidy Davis marked a club-record 132nd appearance with a sensational stoppage-time goal to ensure the Newcastle Jets shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night.
The home-grown Jets captain's right-footed volley from the top of the 18-yard box in the 92nd minute cancelled out Vicky Bruce's 79th-minute header and had her teammates in raptures.
It was an action-packed final 15 minutes to a game where clear-cut chances were few and far between.
Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino was busier than her Wanderers counterpart Shamiran Khamis but diffused almost everything that came her way.
But, the American could do little to stop Bruce scoring at the near post with a glancing header after a Wanderers free kick.
Davis is well-known as the A-League's ironwoman with 132 consecutive outings in the competition since making her debut 10 years ago.
Not only is the run a record for the A-League, men or women, Davis is now the Jets' most-capped female player.
She is less known for her scoring feats with the equaliser only the reliable midfielder's second goal in 11 seasons.
But what a goal it was.
Davis was on the spot to bury a loose ball into the top left corner of the visitors' net after a failed Wanderers clearance as the Jets attacked late.
It took 65 minutes before the Jets, who were without hired gun Melina Ayres due to a hip injury, to produce their first shot on goal.
That came from MelindaJ Barbieri, whose strike from directly in front stung the hands of Khamis but could not get past the Wanderers shot-stopper.
The Jets otherwise lacked a killer punch in the final third but were mostly resolute in defence.
The goal gave Western Sydney their first points of the 2023-24 A-League Women's campaign after opening the season with back-to-back losses.
Wanderers were forced to make an early substitution when Cushla Rue came off second best in a head clash with Jets left-back Lorena Baumann as they vied for the ball in the air.
Baumann left the field momentarily for treatment but was able to return, unlike Rue.
Davis's club record was acknowledged pre-match with a special presentation by Tara Andrews and Andy Roberts.
Andrews played 131 games for the Jets before announcing her retirement at the end of last season and Roberts is the most-capped male player in Newcastle's national soccer league history.
The Jets opened their season with back-to-back road trips, beating Central Coast 1-0 before going down 1-0 in Perth. They next face Melbourne Victory away in round four.
There were three changes to Newcastle's starting line-up.
Centre-back Alex Huynh returned from suspension in place of rising talent Zoe Karipidis, home-grown midfielder Libby-Copus Brown came in for Rebecca Burrows and Lara Gooch was promoted to the first XI for Ayres.
