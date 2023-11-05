Well-bred Arrowfield duo go two for two at Newcastle

The recently formed Arrowfield training partnership of Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich put two gallopers on the float from Scone to Newcastle on Saturday and came home with two winners.
All eyes were on Arrowfield blueblood Genzano, an odds-on favourite in the opening event, the 3YO class 1 and maiden plate (1500m).
The filly has untapped talent and she was making the transition from a Scone maiden to provincial class.
A granddaughter of multiple group 1 winner Ortensia, Genzano raced keenly outside the leader but was strong to the line to beat Uncle Harry by 0.29 of a length.
The daughter of Japanese sire Maurice is an outstanding prospect with only three runs under her belt and she will get better with racing.
Another Arrowfield blueblood, The Hungarian, a son of Snitzel and group performer Pretty Pins, carried 62.5 kilograms to victory in the benchmark 64 handicap (1900m). It was the second win in a double for jockey Aaron Bullock, who allowed the five-year-old to settle third last in a field of 10.
The Hungarian improved around the field from the 700m mark and fought hard down the straight to narrowly beat Zizette. It was the gelding's fifth win in 10 starts.
Gosford sprinter Sharkim took advantage of his speed and the rails barrier to lead all the way with Bullock aboard in the benchmark 64 handicap (900m). Bullock will marry fellow jockey Amelia Denby on Thursday.
Despite a huge betting drift, the Michael Freedman-trained Panic bounced back from a disappointing last-start Newcastle performance to win the class 1 handicap (1300m).
The Kiwi-bred three-year-old won easily at Nowra on debut in September and followed it with a strong finish when third on the Kensington track.
Last start on October 17, Panic was an odds-on favourite and after leading, he folded up to finish fifth.
Keagan Latham rode the winner on Saturday and he settled him third on the rail before steering him around leader No More Lies halfway down the straight.
The pair battled all the way to the line and Panic prevailed in a photo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.