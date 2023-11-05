Dylan Gibbons riding a high for Melbourne Cup debut

Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons gained a boost ahead of his maiden Melbourne Cup chance when producing a ride-of-the-day effort at Rosehill on Saturday in the $500,000 Four Pillars Midway (1500m).
Gibbons weaved a path through the field on David Payne-trained Sweet Mercy, before taking a late, narrow split between runners with the $19 chance to score a 1.15-length win.
The 22-year-old travelled to Melbourne on Saturday night to prepare for Tuesday's Cup meeting, where he rides Joseph O'Brien-trained Okita Soushi in the $8.4 million race. He also rides Baltic Coast for boss Kris Lees in the greys-only Subzero Handicap on the program.
Gibbons said the victory on Sweet Mercy was a confidence boost for the Cup meeting, which will be his time riding at a Flemington meeting.
"It was good to win a nice race, with a nice cheque, and for David as well," Gibbons said.
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle and Lake Macquarie-based rider Koby Jennings were also winners on the Golden Eagle program.
Four-year-old Salisano scored a half-length victory in the 1200m benchmark 78 for fillies and mares in her city debut, taking her overall record to five wins in six starts.
