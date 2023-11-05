Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees-trained Kalapour ready to back up win in Melbourne Cup

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
November 5 2023 - 3:37pm
Kris Lees
Kris Lees

Kris Lees is unsure how Kalapour will handle the quick back-up into Tuesday's $8.4 million Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington after giving the Newcastle trainer two runners in the race for the first time with victory on Saturday in the Archer Stakes (2500m) at the track.

Craig Kerry

