POLICE have suspended a P-plater's licence for six months after he was caught driving almost double the speed limit.
The 17-year-old was caught driving a Mazda 3 at 150km/h in a 90km/h zone on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass at Hillsborough.
He was stopped by police at about 6:25pm on November 3 after he was seen overtaking moderate traffic by swerving into a left-hand breakdown lane.
The car, which was travelling southbound, had five young people in it. The four passengers were drinking but the driver returned a zero reading when breath tested.
He was issued a penalty notice for P1 driver exceed the speed limit - over 45km/h $2794 and Overtake to left of Vehicle $215. His licence was suspended for six months.
