An independent high school organisation has lodged plans to open a new campus in Newcastle's city centre.
Indie School, which started in Wodonga in Victoria in 2006, plans to convert a two-storey commercial building on the corner of Darby and King streets into a school for year 9 to 12 students.
The campus will be designed for young people who have not been able to complete their studies in a mainstream school.
The Hunter is home to several alternative high schools, including seven Alesco campuses and the public Cooks Hill Campus.
The Indie School promotes itself as different to other alternative education settings because its "foundations lay in adult education".
The organisation was founded by Albury Wodonga Community College Limited and has 26 campuses across all six states.
The Darby Street building previously housed a Credit Union Australia branch and a law firm.
A development application lodged with City of Newcastle says the school will operate from 9am to 4pm.
It will have up to 90 enrolled students by its third year of operation, but the "number of students on site at any one time will be less given they will attend on varying part-time arrangements by agreement of them and their parents".
The city's historic heart is home to a handful of other new educational campuses, including the University of Newcastle's NUspace building, the Japanese-run Nihon University in the former Newcastle Court House and the Chinese-owned King's Own Institute in Darby Street.
