In the other pool, City (26 points) took the overall ladder lead with a bonus-point, eight-wicket away win over University (16). Uni were the main dangers to City's place in the final but they were restricted to 123 all out in 37.2 overs after being sent in. Spinners Harry Campbell (3-20) and Cal Fowler (2-24), and paceman Freddie Freeman (3-29) did the damage. Skipper Oli Carter (63 in 56) and recent addition Nick Walker (47 in 28) then finished unbeaten as the visitors passed the target in just 17.3 overs.