Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wallsend, City score bonus-point wins to top Tom Locker Cup pools

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 5 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle City captain Oli Carter is congratulated after guiding his side to victory over University on Saturday and a place in the Tom Locker Cup final. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle City captain Oli Carter is congratulated after guiding his side to victory over University on Saturday and a place in the Tom Locker Cup final. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Wallsend will play Newcastle City in the Tom Locker Cup one-day final next Sunday at No.1 Sportsground after a bonus-point win over Toronto on Saturday edged them ahead of Charlestown on quotient in their pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.