LEO Thompson's win with New Zealand over Australia headlined a batch of mixed results for Newcastle's international representatives at the weekend.
Thompson, who again came off the bench for the Kiwis, making his third appearance of the Pacific Championships, helped his country to a shock 30-0 win over the Kangaroos in Hamilton on Saturday.
Australia had claimed a 36-18 victory a week earlier in Melbourne but were well short of their best in the final and the Kiwis made them pay.
In a 33-minute stint, Thompson made 134 metres from 14 runs, along with 13 tackles.
The 23-year-old played in all three of New Zealand's fixtures to conclude his 2023 campaign.
It was tougher going for Knights back-rower Tyson Frizell in England, his Tonga losing the third and final Test of their series against the Three Lions 26-4 in Leeds on Sunday (AEDT).
Frizell, who made his debut for Tonga in the opening game, made 74 metres from 10 runs and 27 tackles.
England were clinical in final encounter with Tonga scoring only a consolation try in the 67th minute. The hosts swept the series 3-0.
In a women's international on Saturday (AEDT), also at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, Knights NRLW playmaker Georgia Roche scored a try and set up two more as England thumped Wales 60-0.
Roche, who played five-eighth in Newcastle's grand final victory over Gold Coast last month, was at halfback for her home country.
In Port Morseby on Sunday, Papua New Guinea bounced back from a heavy defeat to Fiji last week to score a 32-12 win in the Pacific Bowl final.
Fiji, featuring Dolphins utility and Central Newcastle junior Kurt Donoghoe, were outclassed by a passionate Kumuls side, who scored four tries in the first half to lead 26-0 at the break.
The Bati scored with 10 minutes remaining to give themselves a chance at 26-12, but it was too little, too late in the wet conditions.
Thompson and Frizell will now have their off-season break before returning for pre-season training next month. A batch of players will commence this week.
