Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle Blasters seal maiden appearance in NSW Country Bash decider

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 5 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle captain Kirsten Smith, pictured in action for Newcastle City, is excited to be through to the Country NSW Bash final for the first time. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle captain Kirsten Smith, pictured in action for Newcastle City, is excited to be through to the Country NSW Bash final for the first time. Picture by Marina Neil

Captain Kirsten Smith praised Newcastle's depth as the Blasters booked passage to the Country NSW Women's Bash T20 final for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.