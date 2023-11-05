Captain Kirsten Smith praised Newcastle's depth as the Blasters booked passage to the Country NSW Women's Bash T20 final for the first time.
Newcastle were unbeaten in three starts across Friday and Saturday at Tuggerah Regional Sporting Complex on the Central Coast to finish top of the northern pool.
They are set to meet Riverina - the undefeated southern pool winners - in a straight-out final at Cricket Central in Sydney on November 19.
The competition's format has changed this year. Previously, the two top teams from each pool progressed to a semi-finals stage.
Now, finally, they are one game away from Bash glory.
"We definitely have the depth," Smith said.
"A lot of the players were bowled across the two days, which just goes to show I can really throw the ball to anyone when I need, which as a captain is really important and makes my job a lot easier."
Newcastle beat North Coast in a tight first-round match at Tuggerah on Friday.
Smith, batting No.4, led the way with 43 not out as the Blasters made 5-134 off their 20 overs. Tara French, coming in at No.7, produced a quickfire 34 not out off 20 balls to boost the total.
North Coast were 8-105 in reply. Kate McTaggart took 3-15 off three overs with 14-year-old Felicity Wharton, in her debut for the Newcastle open women's side, taking 1-5 off one over.
"We were in a little bit of trouble in that first game on Friday and then Tara French literally hit 18 off the last over, so we had moments where people really stepped up," Smith said.
Newcastle's round-two match against Northern Inland was reduced to a 12-over fixture due to rain on Saturday morning.
Northern Inland were 4-51 at the completion of their 12 overs and Newcastle (2-54) passed the total in 9.1 overs with McTaggart (19 not out) topscoring and Smith 10 not out.
Openers Clare Webber (46) and McTaggart (45 not out) set a solid foundation as the Blasters (3-146) then easily dispatched Central Coast (45) in round three.
The wickets were shared around by Newcastle's bowlers in their final outing.
"With the rain forecasted today, we were a little bit nervous because at the end of yesterday we were equal points but behind on run rate, so the first game today against Northern Inland was a must-win for us," Smith said on Saturday.
"It was good to see that under pressure we were able to put together one of probably our best bowling performances."
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.