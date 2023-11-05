APOSTOLOS Stamatelopous scored a double but it wasn't enough to catapult the Newcastle Jets to their first win of the A-League season at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Apostolopoulos hit the target in the 18th and 37th minute, but second-half goals to Josh Brillante (61st) and Marcus Antonsson (81st) earned the visitors a point.
Rookie Clayton Taylor went close to snatching a winner for the Jets in stoppage time. He turned past two defenders and then fired a low shot but he couldn't beat keeper Lawrence Thomas, who dived to his left.
In the end, the Jets were left to rue two missed opportunities in three minutes to kill off the match when leading 2-1.
Trent Buhagiar, who provided assists for both goals, was one-on-one with the keeper but his chipped effort went wide in the 74th minute.
Then Stamatelopoulos hit the post with an angled shot.
The striker also had an appeal for a penalty turned down after a collision with Jack Clisby.
Wanderers were awarded a penalty in the 84th for handball against Dane Ingham but it was overturned by the VAR.
It was the second draw in three games for the Jets and they are still yet to record a win under Rob Stanton.
After leaking five goals, including four in the first half, Stanton made three changes to the starting line-up.
Phil Cancar was promoted at centreback, Dane Ingham started at right fullback and Trent Buhagiar came in up front with Kosta Grozos deployed deeper in midfield.
Jason Hoffman and Jason Berthomier were dropped to the bench. Carl Jenkinson was left out of the match-day squad.
"Carl is a good professional," Rob Stanton said before kick-off. "His attitude has been great. He wants to play. It's a case of who is best suited for each game."
Wanderers were ruthless in a 5-0 rout of Western United last round.
Torrential rain throughout the day made the surface slick and it took time for the Jets, especially, to adjust their passing.
There was more urgency in the Jets defence than the opening exchanges against Victory.
They went hard into duels, were decisive in the air and cut off the passing lanes.
After a cagey opening 15 minutes, the home side went ahead through Stamatelopoulos.
Buhagiar was afforded time and space near halfway and clipped a cross to Stamatelopoulos, who got in in front of Tate Russell and directed a header into the right corner.
It was the first goal Wanderers had conceded for the season.
Buhagiar had a chance to double the lead in the 25th minute when O'Neill pierced the defence with a beautiful through ball. Buhagiar won the race but Lawrence rushed out of the box and blocked his shot.
Three minutes later, Thomas denied a runaway Taylor, dropping brilliantly to his left.
The Jets troubled the visitors with their pace in transition.
It reaped dividends again in the 36th minute.
Buhagiar was released down the right and drove towards the penalty box before laying off to Stamatelopoulos, who showed composure to take a touch and stroke a low shot into the bottom right corner.
They nearly had a third just before the break when Lucas Mauragis cut back inside the fired a shot which was headed off the line by Marcelo.
The visitors had 71 per cent of possession in the first half but Ryan Scott wasn't tested.
They sat deep and exploded on the counter-attack.
Marko Rudan made a change at the break, introducing Doni Grdic for centreback Anthony Pantazopoulos.
Miranovic nearly pulled a goal back five minutes int0 the second half from a corner. He got up above Mauragis but his header flashed past the left post.
After firing a couple of warnings from set pieces, Wanderers struck in the 60th minute from a corner.
Jorrit Hendrix swung a ball in for Marcelo, who climbed above Cancar and nodded the ball down. It stuck the legs of Brillante and deflected over the line.
The Jets had been comfortable until that point.
