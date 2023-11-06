A new concept store will offer quality furniture at affordable prices in a first of its kind for Thornton.
Lifeline's new Pipeclay Avenue shop is designed to raise money for local suicide prevention services through selling new homewares and furniture.
Nine Australians die every day by suicide and more than 65,000 Australians make a suicide attempt each year. Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44.
The store's retail operation manager, David Ison, said the demand for Lifeline services had grown "in recent years" and the organisation needed "community support more than ever".
"Shopping in a Lifeline shop is a fun and impactful way to help make a difference," he said. "We believe people will enjoy shopping in-store knowing that their purchase will help fund local Lifeline services."
The store differs from a traditional opshop in that all goods are sold new and at significantly cheaper rates than the recommended retail price.
Mr Ison said this was made possible by the store's proximity to Lifeline's warehouse and generous donations from the community.
"We have our warehouse and sorting centre here. We had an opportunity to open a shop in an office space and we thought: 'let's try and do something a little bit different'.
"The new warehouse that operates alongside the shop is our new centralised donation drop off point that will service our 13 local Lifeline shops by sorting and delivering donated and value range goods to the stores," Mr Ison said.
Given growing cost of living pressures, he was confident the store would offer customers increased opportunities to buy quality furniture.
Mr Ison said because furniture is rarely made to the calibre it was several decades ago, an opportunity to purchase made-to-last furniture in the Hunter was unusual.
"The feedback has been really, really positive about what [customers] have seen," Mr Ison said.
The store is open seven days and a week and is in need of volunteers, which you can register your interest for online.
