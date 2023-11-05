Clayton Harmey eyeing breakthrough victories for pair at Newcastle

Clayton Harmey expects Sals Last Blast and Heza Tiger to appreciate second-row draws when they chase breakthrough wins at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
The Cessnock trainer, who had victories with Our Ideal Dream at Newcastle on Friday night and Saint Crusader at Albion Park on Saturday night, has both runners in gate 10 for the opening races.
Two-year-old Heza Tiger, winless in 12 starts, was fourth at Newcastle on Friday night, while Sals Last Blast has had 24 runs without a victory.
"Gate 10 should be perfect for them, they should do no work from there, so I'll be pretty disappointed if they both don't run good races," Harmey said.
"Heza Tiger should go good tomorrow. He thought he should have gone better the other night but Artistic Scott ran out of its skin. We tried to cross it and it held us out, and they went 55. I don't think anything will do that tomorrow.
"Sals Last Blast gets its chance. It's worked good and its last couple of runs have been improved, so I give it a hope."
