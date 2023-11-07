Newcastle Herald
RBA lifts cash rate for the first time since June to 4.35 per cent

Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 2:47pm
Rutherford homeowner Matthew Brenner recently refinanced his home loan with a mortgage broker after his variable rate increased to 6.49 per cent. Picture Jonathan Carroll.
MATTHEW Brenner was among the homeowners bracing for another rate rise ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's board meeting on Tuesday.

