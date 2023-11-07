MATTHEW Brenner was among the homeowners bracing for another rate rise ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's board meeting on Tuesday.
After holding interest rates steady for four months, the RBA lifted the cash rate 25 basis points to 4.35 per cent.
The first increase since June followed higher than expected inflation levels in September, largely due to high fuel prices and housing rents.
Rutherford-based Mr Brenner, a father of three on a single income, recently refinanced his home loan with a mortgage broker after his variable rate climbed to 6.49 per cent.
Since the RBA announced its first rake hike in a decade in May last year, Mr Brenner's monthly mortgage repayments had increased by more than $700 per month.
"I was paying an extra $720 a month since rates started going up," Mr Brenner said.
"I was on a variable rate, so it got to the point where I thought, 'I need to do something about this'.
"I went to my mortgage broker and he got me on a rate of 5.24 per cent, so I saved just over a couple of hundred dollars a month.
"As a single dad on one income and with it being hard enough to find money to do anything these days, every little bit in my pocket helps."
Mr Brenner said rising mortgage repayments paired with the high cost of living had led him to cut back on expenses such as socialising and entertainment.
"I have definitely had to cut back on expenses and while I still do the things I did before, I don't do them as often as I used to," he said.
Canstar modelling shows the latest rate hike has lifted the average monthly mortgage repayment in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie to $4704.
This is assuming an 80 per cent variable loan of $690,981 on the region's median house price of $863,726.
Since the first rate hike of 2023 in February, Canstar modelling shows monthly repayments for the average homeowner in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie increased a total of $429 if they had taken out a mortgage at the beginning of this year.
The latest rate hike marks the 13th increase in 19 months.
Newcastle mortgage broker Ben Eick from Nectar Home Loans said refinancing accounted for at least half of his business as homeowners continued to come off low fixed rates.
"People are obviously feeling the pain coming off their fixed rates for three or four years, which were sub two per cent rates," Mr Eick said.
"Now they're looking at rates up to the high fives or six per cent."
In some cases, Mr Eick said clients on low fixed rates had watched their monthly mortgage repayments jump from $1,800 to $3,500.
He added that further low fixed rates were yet to come to an end.
"I still feel there is a lot of that to come because those low four-year fixed rates were coming out at the beginning of 2020 roughly around the time that COVID-19 hit," he said.
"That means those four-year rates are coming off in February and March 2024, so we are still going to see a lot of people yet to come out of that.
"People who have been coming out of that over the last three, four or five months, they are very, very conscious of what their rate is going to be.
"Instead of going to 6.2 per cent, if I can get them 5.9 per cent that makes a big difference, so people are all the more looking toward brokers because they want to make sure the landing that they have is as soft as possible coming out of that low fixed rate period."
In this month's Finder RBA Cash Rate Survey, more than two thirds of the 45 experts and economists on the panel believed a cash rate would increase in November.
The panel's forecast for the cash rate peak has now increased slightly from an average of 4.30 per cent to 4.40 per cent which indicates a growing consensus of another cash rate increase.
