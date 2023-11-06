Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes November 7 2023

By Letters to the Editor
November 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Palestinian searches for bodies and survivors among the rubble of a house following Israeli airstrikes. Picture by Mohammed Saber
A Palestinian searches for bodies and survivors among the rubble of a house following Israeli airstrikes. Picture by Mohammed Saber

IT seems that about half of Australians think that the war in Gaza can be justified because Israel has a right to defend itself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.