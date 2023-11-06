Cassidy Davis believes Newcastle Jets are "creating something special" after starring with a stunning stoppage-time goal in their 1-1 draw against Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night.
The home-grown Jets captain marked a club-record 132nd appearance, the most for any female, with just the second goal of her decade-long A-League career.
It was an absolute screamer, and one of the round's main talking points.
The 29-year-old midfielder's right-footed volley from the edge of the 18-yard box into the top left corner of the net cancelled out Vicky Bruce's glancing header 13 minutes earlier and ensured the Jets were fifth on four points after three rounds.
"We're obviously disappointed to concede on a set piece so late but I think we gave it to them," Davis said post-match.
"We had energy from the start and we played some good football ... we're really creating something special here, and you can see that with the energy that we have and the mongrel that we used throughout the game.
"I think we can go a long way. We've just got to put the ball in the back of the net and stop silly goals."
Other than the two goals, clear-cut chances were few and far between for both sides and the absence of Newcastle's hired gun Melina Ayres due to a hip complaint was glaringly obviously for the hosts.
Coach Gary van Egmond hoped Ayres would be back in action when Newcastle travel to Melbourne to play Victory this Sunday.
"You're going to miss someone like Melina because obviously she's our No.1 goalscorer and it showed that it was very difficult for us to get any clear-cut chances, and that's where we have to be better," van Egmond said.
"I thought we had enough ball and enough possession, and good possession in the front third areas to win a couple of games, but the final pass, final run, decision-making in that front third is still a bit of a work in progress for us.
"The pleasing part was the performance and the effort was excellent but, again, we got scored against in regards to a set piece and that always hurts.
"But it was fantastic for Cass to celebrate that milestone with a fantastic goal."
Davis scores for fun at local level, but it took until her 128th A-League outing and almost a decade of playing in the competition before securing a breakthrough goal in last season's penultimate round.
The wait was much shorter this time around to the delight of the ever-reliable Jets leader and her teammates.
"The ball just came to me and I thought, 'I've just got to try and hit this', and I feel like when I use that technique I'm a bit more accurate, so it was nice," Davis said.
"I got a few stacks on by the girls, a few of them stood on my feet and nearly fell on top of Libby [Copus-Brown], so they were buzzing for me but obviously glad I could score to get the draw in the end."
Davis surpassed Tara Andrews' mark of 131 outings for the Jets on Sunday night.
Remarkably, she has not missed a game since debuting for Newcastle in 2013.
"It's a big honour," Davis said.
"I've always wanted to play my whole career here and just represent this town and community, and I'm just happy I could do that and run out with this bunch of girls."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.