Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'We can go a long way': Newcastle Jets leader Cassidy Davis

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cassidy Davis believes Newcastle Jets are "creating something special" after starring with a stunning stoppage-time goal in their 1-1 draw against Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.