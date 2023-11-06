Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Fashions on the Field to hit The Hunter Race Day

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
November 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT MAY be the race that stops a nation for a day, but an adjacent fashion event stops spectators in their tracks for weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.