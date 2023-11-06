Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tony Williams death: Carnival worker Robert Dennehy avoids jail over Kurri Kurri attack

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated November 6 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TRAVELLING carnival worker who pushed over his heavily intoxicated 65-year-old roommate, causing him to hit his head and be taken to hospital where he died 10 days later has avoided a jail term after prosecutors accepted he was not responsible for the man's death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.