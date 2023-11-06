Paul Messara laments bad gate for Akasawa in Big Dance

Scone trainer Paul Messara was ruing a wide draw for Akasawa in the $3 million Big Dance (1600m) at Randwick on Tuesday.
Akasawa looks the best of the Hunter chances in the race, which debuted last year when taken out by Kris Lees-trained Rustic Steel.
This year the Upper Hunter contingent of Akasawa ($14), Cameron Crockett's Commando Hunt ($81) and Rod Northam's High Court ($81) and Lyle Chandler's Banju ($151) will be out to cause an upset.
Akasawa was seventh last start in the $2 million Kosciuszko (1200m) at Randwick when making up ground from well back.
Messara, who has formed an Arrowfield training partnership with Leah Gavranich, was pleased with that run but worried about where Akasawa will land from the draw, which will be 18 of 20 with emergencies out.
"He's in good order and I'm very happy with him going into it, it's just the barrier," Messara said. "Obviously gate 20 is going to be a task, so we're going to need a lot of luck in running and for things to go our way. But the horse is fit and well, and I expect it to run well.
"If we'd drawn a handy barrier on a firmer deck, I think we'd be in it right up to our eyeballs. He drops a lot of weight, we've got a good jockey [Chad Schofield] on, the distance suits him, it's just luck from the barrier that's probably going to dictate our fate."
The other concern was a potential wet track. Randwick was a soft 6 on Monday.
"The firmer the better for us, but we'll see how the day plays out," he said.
Muswellbrook also races on Tuesday and Messara expected Intervarsity to make a strong debut in the 1280m maiden handicap.
"Intervasrity will be hard to beat," he said. "It should be getting back and thundering home. We've only given it the one trial, so it's all a bit new to it, but she looks like she's got some ability."
He also has Silver City in the Bowman Sprint.
"Silver City is resuming and will probably need the run. It's probably not his pet distance but there wasn't much around for him," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
