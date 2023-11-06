Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Paul Messara laments bad gate for Akasawa in Big Dance

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 6 2023 - 6:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Messara
Paul Messara

Scone trainer Paul Messara was ruing a wide draw for Akasawa in the $3 million Big Dance (1600m) at Randwick on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.