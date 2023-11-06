Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie: three teenagers face court after allegedly stealing car, leading cops on chase

Updated November 6 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:18pm
Teenagers face court after alleged pursuit through Lake Macquarie. File picture
Teenagers face court after alleged pursuit through Lake Macquarie. File picture

THREE teenagers who allegedly stole a car and led police on a chase through Lake Macquarie overnight will front court today.

