THREE teenagers who allegedly stole a car and led police on a chase through Lake Macquarie overnight will front court today.
Lake Macquarie police officers were patrolling the Pacific Highway at Belmont around 11pm last night when they tried to stop a Kia Sorrento that had been reported stolen.
When the driver and passengers allegedly failed to stop, police began a pursuit, but called it off soon after due to safety concerns.
About an hour later, just past midnight, officers saw the same Kia on Cary Street at Toronto and tried to stop it again.
A second pursuit began which continued onto Nelson Street, where police claim three teenagers got out of the car and tried to run from officers.
Police launched a search of the area and arrested two boys, aged 13 and 15, and a 16-year-old girl before taking them to Toronto Police Station.
All three were charged with larceny; aggravated break and enter in company and steal; be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and incite the commission of crimes.
The 13-year-old boy was also charged with blackening his face or wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence.
The trio were refused bail and will appear before a children's court today.
