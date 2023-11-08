A winery that produces only one type of wine?
As far as business plans go, some would call it brave, others foolhardy, but for Karin Adcock of Winmark Wines it was always a no-brainer.
"I had this lovely vineyard that produces exceptional chardonnay fruit, so why change things?" she said.
If it ain't broke...
Today, her 28 acres of vine at the former Poole's Rock vineyard at Broke, produces just over 3000 cases of quality chardonnay annually. And while Winmark is still relatively new on the scene (she purchased the property in 2016), their top chardonnays - they have a range of four - sit right up there alongside the Hunter's finest.
If that's not enough to tempt tastebuds, plans are also afoot to make a Blanc de Blancs - a sparkling wine made from chardonnay - that will hit the shelves in 2025.
Things are moving along nicely for the Danish-born Adcock who stumbled into the wine game by chance.
She had had great success as a businesswoman in Sydney with the PANDORA Australia and New Zealand jewellery chain - in fact her stores had double the turnover of any of PANDORA's other 75 international markets before she elected to sell up and move on.
"I was looking for my next venture, but didn't really know what it would be... I certainly wasn't planning to own a vineyard and cellar door," she admitted.
But on a short break from the big smoke she stumbled across the Poole's Rock vineyard and fell in love with the tranquillity and location. Fast-forward seven years and she's a mover and shaker in the wine game.
Today the 130-acre property includes three guesthouses that can cater for up to 26 guests, a picturesque cellar door, adjoining art galley and gift store, spectacular sculpture walk and, of course, the vineyard itself.
Aside from her growing love of wine, and chardonnay in particular - "I'm definitely more in the Chablis camp than White Burgundy" - she is also an avid art collector.
There's art for sale on the cellar door, and gallery and gift store, and the three accommodation places are chockful of quality art.
"l am forever going to galleries and looking for new art and artists to showcase and we have numerous sculptures around the grounds," she said.
Winmark's winemaking is done on a contract basis by Xanthe Hatcher of Audrey Wilkinson wines, with experienced New Zealander John Belsham acting as a consultant.
It seems a winning combination.
The four chardonnays are Rusty's Run ($32), Expressions ($37), Single Vineyard Reserve ($55) and the flagship Icon 7 2 ($89).
In general they go from light, fresh and zippy, through to more refined and elegant with cellaring potential.
For me, the Single Vineyard and Icon in particular are exceptional and wouldn't be out of place in any company.
REVIEWS by Rick Allen
ZIPPY AND FRESH
Winmark Rusty's Run Chardonnay 2022
$32
This is Winmark's entry level chardy, designed to be drunk while it's young and fresh. It starts off with baked bread aromas that lead to a palate of white peach and zesty citrus, with hints of almond also adding support. Lemony acid rounds things off and adds length. This is lively and crisp on the tongue, and is tailor-made for summer drinking.
--
ELEGANT AND LONG
Expressions Chardonnay 2021
$37
This is a step up on Rusty's Run Pale, more full bodied and mid-term ageing potential - five years or so. A light lemon in colour, it opens with a tangy white peach flavour, underpinned by a quince and stonefruit mid-palate. This is not as racy as Rusty's, but rather it's elegant and long, a wine of great poise and balance, with understated oak to finish.
--
BEST OF THE BEST
Icon 7 2 2021
PRICE: $89
This is the flagship, produced from Winmark's finest 18 rows from Block 4, which was planted in 1972. It's quality from the very first sip, with butterscotch to the fore, hints of nougat and stonefruit, still with a citrusy edge. Richer than the others, refined and silky, a wine of depth and balance. It finishes with quality French oak. It's downright delicious. Roast chicken anyone?
