Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Winmark Wines on the way to building chardonnay reputation

By Rick Allen
November 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winmark Wines owner Karin Adcock has four delicious Hunter chardonnays in her portfolio.
Winmark Wines owner Karin Adcock has four delicious Hunter chardonnays in her portfolio.

A winery that produces only one type of wine?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.