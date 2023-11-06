TOMMY de Wit reckons he doesn't play enough golf to be a serious contender against the young guns at the NSW Country golf championships at South West Rocks this weekend.
However, de Wit certainly has form on his side.
The 44-year-old pro-turned-engineer is the Newcastle District champion and is well placed to make it back-to-back Newcastle club championships.
De Wit was five-up after 22 holes when bad weather halted the matchplay final on Sunday.
They were called in twice after torrential rain flooded the greens before play was suspended. The pair resume on Tuesday morning, teeing up on the fifth hole.
"I have come back for an 18-hole play-off after being tied, but this is new," de Wit said. "They had a spare day next weekend, but I am representing the district at the Country Championships. Fortunately Ben could play Tuesday.
"The conditions were tough on Sunday with the rain and the wind. I holed my second for an eagle on eight and made a couple of birdies."
De Wit was part of the six-man Newcastle team which won the interdistrict title at the Country Championships last year, beating neighbours Central Coast by a stroke.
The best four individual scores from each round contributed to the team total.
De Wit, Dave Alexander and Jake Riley are again in the Newcastle team, and have been joined by Chris Jardine, Lez Wallace and Jordyn Ward. Bryce Pickin is a playing reserve.
De Wit carded rounds of 71,73 at Shoalhaven Heads last year to be tied for 16th in the individual title.
Riley (69,69) and Oscar Gilson (70,68), who is overseas on holidays, were the best of the Hunter contingent in a tie for fifth at four under.
Mollymook teenager Jye Halls won the overall title with eight under. De Wit expects the youngsters to lead the charge again.
"I don't play enough golf to challenge those guys," de Wit said. "I just want to contribute to the team effort and hopefully defend the interdistrict title. I haven't played South West Rocks before. From what I hear it is pretty tight."
As well as the Newcastle team, a host of top players from the region including the likes Mick Wade, Josh Fuller, Harry Atkinson, Ben Hawes, Clayton Small and Justin Ely are competing.
** Charlestown amateur Jye Pickin will tee up against the professionals in the $200,000 Gippsland Super 6 tournament at Warragul Country Club, starting Thurday.
Pickin had intended to play in the Country Championships before receiving an invite for Gippsland as part of the PGA pathway program.
Branxton professional Corey Lamb is also in the field at Warragul.
** Meanwhile, AAP reports Erik van Rooyen made a 16-foot eagle putt on the par-5 closing hole to win the PGA Tour event in Mexico, a day after Matt Kuchar squandered a six-stroke lead with a late meltdown.
It was the South African's second win on tour. The 33-year-old's first victory came at the 2021 Barracuda Championship under the modified Stableford scoring system.
Playing alongside Kuchar, van Rooyen shot a nine-under round 63 to finish at 27 under and two clear of the American and Camilo Villegas.
An emotional van Rooyen fought back tears in his post-round interview, dedicating his victory to a former college teammate who is suffering from cancer.
"When you're playing for something bigger than winning some silly trophy it puts it into perspective," he said.
"At the end of the day, whether I won here or I lost here it really did not matter.
"If you look at my ball there's music notes on there and the initials JT and it's for Jon Trasamar, our best friend who's got melanoma and he's not going to make it. Every shot out there today was for him.
"We love him so much and I'm still sort of in disbelief what he's going through and I wish I could take all his pain away. We're flying up to Minnesota tomorrow to go and see him on Tuesday morning and I'll give him a high-five then."
American Kuchar and Colombia's Villegas each shot 66, with the 45-year-old Kuchar parring the final four holes. Tied for the lead on 18, Kuchar - after van Rooyen and Villegas hit fairway-wood second shots near each other on the green - hit his approach left of the green and chipped 20 feet past the hole.
On Saturday, Kuchar was six strokes ahead when he pulled his drive on 15 left into dense bushes and made a quadruple-bogey eight. He then bogeyed the par-3 16th, and ended up tied for the lead with Villegas.
Justin Suh (65) was fourth at 24 under, with Andrew Putnam (62) and Ryan Palmer (64) 22 under.
Lucas Herbert (70) finished tied-31st as the best-placed Australian at 16 under, while Cameron Percy (72) was a further four shots adrift.
