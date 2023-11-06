Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter connections taking record shot at Melbourne Cup glory

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 6 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owners of 2022 Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip, Jamie Lovett, Kellie Lovett, Luke Murrell, Sharyn Parkinson, Tony Price, Todd Buckingham and Kelli Price, celebrate their victory. Picture Max Mason-Hubers
Owners of 2022 Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip, Jamie Lovett, Kellie Lovett, Luke Murrell, Sharyn Parkinson, Tony Price, Todd Buckingham and Kelli Price, celebrate their victory. Picture Max Mason-Hubers

The Hunter will have its greatest representation in a Melbourne Cup in recent memory - and potentially ever - when six runners with ties to the region contest the $8.4 million race on Tuesday at Flemington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.