THE exams are over, the study notes have been burned and it's time to celebrate the end of an era.
Looking stunning in gowns and dapper in their suits, year 12 graduates gathered on Wednesday afternoon to snap memories and mark the end of 13 years of schooling.
Lambton High School hosted its year 12 formal on November 15 with photos at Civic Park. Though the day started off cloudy, the sun shone through for golden hour allowing students to snap a glorious memory with friends and family.
"I had an amazing time at my year 12 formal at City Hall, I was so pleased with how my hair and makeup complimented my dress," graduate Ellie Steele said.
She said her favourite part of the formal was having a photo booth to snap memories with her friends.
"I initially wanted to get a photographer however the photo booth was so much fun and I have the film hung up in my room already. I'll cherish them forever," she said.
Ms Steele did her best to save on formal outfit costs and said the cost for an $87 ticket was "hardly a shock".
"I organised my own year 10 formal so I knew what to expect however I do think the meal sizes could have been increased as many people were still hungry after," she said.
"Overall it was an incredible night and I'm so grateful for my school for organising it all."
Lambton High School year 12 advisor Madeleine Howe said a terrific time was had by all.
"From golden hour photos to delicious mocktails, photobooths and DJ beats, our students oozed style, class and sophistication. A great night was had by all," she said.
Both Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA) and St Mary's Catholic College Gateshead held their school formals on November 6, with HSPA crowding at Civic Park and St Mary's at King Edward Park in Newcastle.
HSPA graduate Rory Cowper, 17 was sporting a purple satin suit, paired with a white vintage Glomesh bag.
"My inspiration was men's street wear, a bit oversized and baggy and my mum got my bag from an op shop two years ago," he said.
Mr Cowper said he was excited to enjoy an evening with his classmates before they head off on their future endeavours.
"It's like a reward after the HSC, a night for ourselves to dress up and express ourselves in how we like to dress," he said.
Jessica Mantilla, 17 was dressed in a royal blue, corset, strapless gown.
"Corset, off the shoulders or strapless are definitely in this year," she said.
From head to toe, Kyara Darcy was draped in pink and said she started getting ready at 9am on Monday morning.
Bella Walsh, 18 opted for a "gothic vibe" with a touch of dark glamour.
"My dress is from Dangerfield and my makeup was inspired an '80s scary, corpse look," she said.
All frocked up, the young women and men spent the afternoon capturing photos with their proud families and friends with a backdrop of green in the park, before heading across to Town Hall for their formal event.
Have you had your school formal? If you would like to share your formal photos with the Newcastle Herald send a picture and a caption with names to us at news@newcastleherald.com.au.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.