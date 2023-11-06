THE exams are over, the study notes have been burned and it's time to celebrate the end of an era.
Looking stunning in gowns and dapper in their suits, year 12 graduates gathered on Monday afternoon to snap memories and mark the end of 13 years of schooling.
Both Hunter School of the Performing Arts (HSPA) and St Mary's Catholic College Gateshead held their school formals on November 6, with HSPA crowding at Civic Park and St Mary's at King Edward Park in Newcastle.
HSPA graduate Rory Cowper, 17 was sporting a purple satin suit, paired with a white vintage Glomesh bag.
"My inspiration was men's street wear, a bit oversized and baggy and my mum got my bag from an op shop two years ago," he said.
Mr Cowper said he was excited to enjoy an evening with his classmates before they head off on their future endeavours.
"It's like a reward after the HSC, a night for ourselves to dress up and express ourselves in how we like to dress," he said.
Jessica Mantilla, 17 was dressed in a royal blue, corset, strapless gown.
"Corset, off the shoulders or strapless are definitely in this year," she said.
From head to toe, Kyara Darcy was draped in pink and said she started getting ready at 9am on Monday morning.
Bella Walsh, 18 opted for a "gothic vibe" with a touch of dark glamour.
"My dress is from Dangerfield and my makeup was inspired an '80s scary, corpse look," she said.
All frocked up, the young women and men spent the afternoon capturing photos with their proud families and friends with a backdrop of green in the park, before heading across to Town Hall for their formal event.
Have you had your school formal? If you would like to share your formal photos with the Newcastle Herald send a picture and a caption with names to us at news@newcastleherald.com.au.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.