NEWCASTLE Jets left back Lucas Mauragis has been rewarded for his barnstorming start to the A-League season with selection in the Olyroos squad for two internationals.
While the majority of his teammates enjoy a break in the A-League, Mauragis will join the Australian under-23 side for friendlies against Qatar (November 17) and Saudi Arabia (November 21) at the Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar.
Mauragis is among 14 players from the A-League in the 22 man squad for the friendlies which are key lead-up games to the under-23 Asian Cup to be held in Qatar next April.
The 22-year-old was again one of the Jets's best in the 2-all draw with Western Sydney on Sunday.
He was a constant threat down the left, forced a sharp save from Lawrence Thomas with a shot with his right foot and kept tabs on Wanderers young gun Lachlan Brook.
The Jets led 2-0 after an hour but goals to Josh Brillante (61st minute) and Marcus Antonsson (81st) ensured Wanderers travelled home with a point.
The Jets defended resolutely for the majority of the match. They stayed compact and set up strong defence block.
When they won possession they exploded on the counter attack.
Both goals by Apostolos Stamatelopoulos were scored in transition.
They could have netted two or three more with better finishing.
At times, the home side was content to let Wanderers have the ball.
"The way they set up, if you don't defend them a certain way, then you will be exposed," Stanton said. "I thought we transitioned well. When we won the ball, we used it to hurt them. I thought that was pretty evident.
"Some days you will have more ball, some days you will not.
"We caught them out a few times and could have scored a few more.
"The old saying, 2-0 is a dangerous scoreline and it proved to be."
Stanton didn't make his first replacement until the 87th minute, introducing midfielder Callum Timmins for striker Trent Buhagiar.
Wanderers coach Marko Ruban, who was chasing the game, had made three substitutions by that point.
"The players got tired," Stanton said after the game. "I will reflect on what I could have changed. I could have made changes earlier. I felt the players at that time were doing a good job.
"Every time you play you learn something new. As a coach you should look at what you can do better.
"There was a lot to take out of it. I thought it was a pretty good performance overall.
"First and foremost, we wanted a good performance. We showed we are going to try and score goals and we are going to try and entertain the fans.
"It was a good starting point for a home game. You obviously want three points. If you don't get three points [at home], it makes it difficult. In the A-league, things change very quickly."
Next for the Jets is a trip to Ballarat to take on Western United on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.