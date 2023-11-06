Newcastle Herald
A-League men, 2023: Jets fullback Lucas Mauragis rewarded for explosive start with Olyroos selection

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated November 6 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:00pm
Jets fullback Lucas Mauragis has been named in the Olyroos squad for friendlies against Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
NEWCASTLE Jets left back Lucas Mauragis has been rewarded for his barnstorming start to the A-League season with selection in the Olyroos squad for two internationals.

