Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jemma McLeay named in top NSW police awards just months into the job

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 6 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Jemma McLeay and her team started a drop-in centre for Aboriginal young people earlier this year, their aims were simple: feed the youth, give them a safe space and reduce crime rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.