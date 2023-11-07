The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board needs to show some direction on the problem of inflation and throw it squarely back at the feet of the government, advising that they (RBA) have done as much as they can without destroying ordinary families that are now carrying the burden.
It would then be over to the government to play their part and cut spending; otherwise inflation will remain, the wealthy will continue to spend as they're not affected, the young without commitments will also continue to spend as they worry only about today, not tomorrow.
Meanwhile, ordinary families face the real threat of being evicted from their homes, because at the moment they are bearing the brunt of the inflation challenge that faces the "lucky country".
MITCHELL Griffin ("Supercars shows why East End belongs to all", Letters, 2/11), is glowing about what the East End of Newcastle has to offer, but then suggests that it is common sense Supercars should be returned to Newcastle for 2025.
It is well understood that the short period where Newcastle is on show for a wider audience is hampered by the severely restricted access caused for a much longer period during set up and dismantling. A poll has come to the conclusion that the pain is not worth the gain. A previous venue, the Olympic precinct in Homebush, came to the same conclusion.
We have accepted the decision of a recent referendum where voting was 60:40. Why can't the same apply to Supercars? Can Cr Mitchell's claim "a fair chunk of rates collected from the western suburbs is spent in the East End" be verified, and if so, could it be that much of this is for amenities for the western visitors when they come to enjoy the East End when not locked down by Supercars?
I also note that Maitland, where Cr Griffin is deputy mayor, does not chip in.
I like many thousands of Cessnock City residents are saddened by the news that The Advertiser has published its last print edition.
I spent 42 years at this renowned Coalfields flagship and it gave me great satisfaction to report on the good times and the bad and praise our local heroes across community spirit and sport and many more categories. Births, deaths and marriages and much more.
For 60 years readers were kept up to date on all that was important to their lives.
The "Tiser" was the place to go; it was their "bible". As to the publisher's comments on reasons why the print edition has ceased, it is disappointing regarding the attitude of governments who could have stepped in.
The online news will fill a gap but this is not convenient to all of our people.
REGARDING standing up or sitting at concerts ("Time to stand up against concert sitters", Letters 3/11). Really? One pays $400 for a seat, not a step ladder or standing space.
I was appalled at the first Paul McCartney concert in Sydney to find the crowd standing for the entire concert. There were very few "dancers"'; they were simply self-centred individuals with no regard for others.
I chose to sit for the entire concert both in respect for those behind me and to make a statement, localised as it was. I noted those people immediately behind me did the same.
The alternate view is also valid" those who wish to "dance" can also stay home and listen or view on whatever platform they choose. Social propriety is not generational and does not cost money.
I HAVE noticed with interest that the Newcastle Herald appears to be the only media platform that has published a repeated recall on various lithium batteries due to safety concerns.
I sincerely hope it's not because of political pressure, although others are reporting fires caused by lithium batteries.
It's now an undisputed fact that Chris Bowen wants almost everything running on lithium batteries after dark by the year 2030. Will he be responsible for any outcome? What happens should insurance companies choose to not cover fire damage caused by lithium batteries, or to make the premium paid unaffordable for most?
This, I believe, will be the deciding factor whether people will invest in a solar storage battery, purchase an electric car, electric bike or electrical appliance with a lithium battery.
Besides, most electric cars with batteries past their manufacturers' warranty will be deemed worthless; even auto recyclers won't take the risk of storing cars with lithium batteries that are prone to catch on fire. It's a liability Mr Bowen obviously doesn't want to know about, but should be examining.
THERE are far too many letters from contributors insulated from everyday real issues. A simple "essentials" price increase today at Coles; jumbo 800 gram eggs up from $5.80 to $6.20 ("only" 7 per cent) - an interim price rise. Shame on the grocery majors, they are as much the cause and promoter of our inflation nightmare. Every individual price increase is unacceptable.
While QANTAS is known around the world as the flying kangaroo, I imagine airborne albo is fast becoming known around the world as the flying prime minister. It seems like he much prefers gallivanting all over the world and big-noting himself rather than directing his attention to the problems here at home such as cost of living and energy prices.
A FEDERAL Court has ruled an oil and gas exploration and production company cannot begin installing undersea pipelines for its project as it would cause irreparable harm to traditional owners' connection to sea country. I wonder if a proposal for an undersea communications cable to those islands will affect cultural heritage. Maybe cables from offshore wind farms will cause irreparable harm too.
I FIND it difficult to comprehend why people are protesting against offshore wind turbines. The fact is, dozens of coal ships have been sitting off Newcastle and the central coast for decades. Why haven't these people complained about these ships? When these ships eventually leave, full of coal, the coal they carry in many instances, will contribute to generating electricity in other countries.
Warnings are coming in thick and fast that the coming Australian summer will have the potential to create terrible climatic conditions for many Australians. Federal laws, with real teeth, protecting the people of Australia against damage caused by corporate actions bringing about human-induced climate change, such as burning fossil fuels to create energy which is a proven prime cause of climate change, must be enacted now as a matter of extreme urgency.
