Letters

Letters and short takes November 8 2023

By Letters to the Editor
November 8 2023 - 4:30am
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board needs to show some direction on the problem of inflation and throw it squarely back at the feet of the government, advising that they (RBA) have done as much as they can without destroying ordinary families that are now carrying the burden.

