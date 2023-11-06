IF you're stepping into JL Bakery in Beaumont Street it's usually to grab a loaf of bread, maybe a pie, or even one of their Vietnamese pork rolls.
But the Hamilton business is hoping someone will drop in soon to claim a lost urn pendant full of cremated ashes.
Last Friday staff at JL Bakery discovered the potentially invaluable family pendant, which has broken off its chain, when cleaning the floor.
The cylinder-shaped pendant is engraved with "Mum & Granny".
JL Bakery owner-baker Danny Le posted about the missing urn on Facebook but is yet to find the owner.
Mr Le said it was the strangest item a customer had ever left behind at the popular bakery.
"We want to return it to the owner," he said. "It's very personal."
Anyone with any information relating to the lost urn penchant is urged to visit JL Bakery at 110 Beaumont Street in Hamilton.
