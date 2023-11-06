Daniel Carmody mare causes $126 boilover at Newcastle

Louth Park trainer-driver Daniel Carmody welcomed a change in luck for Colerne after she saluted at $126 at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
The five-year-old mare, owned by Carmody's father, Paul, of Lochend Stud, scored her first win in 13 starts since coming to the stable from Victoria.
Colerne was given a trip three back in the running line in race eight, an up to 55 ratings event, before tracking into contention on the final bend. She was then strongest to the line, holding out Caster Semenya by a neck.
"She hasn't been too far away, but she's just been struggling to get the right run in the right race," Carmody said.
"She's probably has been going better than her form suggests. We got some luck today and she got the job done. She doesn't have a lot of high speed, but she doesn't quit."
