Wests' Thorpedo blows rivals away with explosive finish

Wests captain Brad Aldous has praised the maturity young opener Tom Thorpe after his match-winning, run-a-ball 143 not out against Waratah-Mayfield on Saturday at Harker Oval.
Thorpe, coming off his first top-grade 50 in a three-wicket victory over Cardiff-Boolaroo, scored more than two thirds of the Rosellas' total in the 40-run win. They racked up 3-209 off 40 overs as Thorpe hit 11 fours and six sixes. Waratah-Mayfield replied with 9-169.
"He's only 18 I think and he's a very good young player," Aldous said. "He batted the whole way through and went up and down the gears really well. It was really impressive, especially from a young guy.
"Without him, we probably lose that game. He upped it from the 30-over mark. He manipulated the field really well and scored 360 [degrees], so it was impressive."
Also key for Wests was seamer Ethan McLachlan, who took 2-7 off five overs.
"He's a young left-armer who struggled the first few games, but he bowled really well on Saturday," Aldous said. "He bowled a good length and was patient."
Wests welcome back the experienced Joey Price and James King this week against Wallsend away.
** Newcastle will take part in a stripped back Regional Bash on Thursday, November 16, at Tamworth but Lake Mac Attack are no more.
Newcastle and Lake Mac have played in the T20 competition in recent years but it has been reduced from a 16 to an eight-team competition this season.
The same eight zones who compete in the NSW Country Championships, which start the following day at Tamworth, will play in the Regional Bash pool games. Pool winners then play the final as a yet-to-be-decided Big Bash curtain-raiser.
** Stockton's Josh McTaggart and Wallsend's Pat Magann have been put forward by NSW Country selectors as potential academy players with Sydney's Big Bash League franchises.
