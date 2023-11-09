Newcastle extend squad for NSW Country Championships shot

Newcastle skipper Nick Foster expects his squad to be challenging for a fifth consecutive NSW Country Championship at Tamworth from Friday week after selecting a familiar line-up.
A squad of 15, up from the 13 selected last season, was chosen for the three-day tournament, which is preceded by the Regional Bash pool games at Tamworth on the Thursday.
Foster said an extended squad was selected because of the Regional Bash and to help fill the requirement of having two under-23 players in each starting XI.
Cardiff-Boolaroo quick Daniel Williams, Waratah-Mayfield captain Josh Claridge and Stockton paceman Josh McTaggart are under-23.
McTaggart was part of Newcastle's win last season, when they beat Central Coast by three wickets in the last over.
Williams and Claridge played for Newcastle later in the season against ACT.
Foster said Wallsend batsman Daniel McGovern and Belmont captain AJ Isherwood forced their way into squad with performances.
Charlestown's Jed Dickson was unavailable, while his clubmates Daniel Chillingworth and Dan Bailey, who were in the winning side last summer, were not selected.
"[Chillingworth] indicated at the start of the season that he wasn't going to be able to bowl a lot due to an injury, so that was one of the main factors there," Foster said.
"We also lost Joey Gillard, who went to Sydney.
"He did really well for us last year, but other than that, we are pretty much the same.
"It's been a strength for us for a while that we've been able to have minimal changes.
"Most of the guys have been there through us winning four in a row, so I'm really happy with the squad.
"There's no reason why we shouldn't do well."
NEWCASTLE: Nick Foster (c), Logan Weston, Josh McTaggart, Adrian Chad, Jeff Goninan (Stockton), Daniel Arms, (Charlestown), Daniel McGovern, Aaron Wivell, Pat Magann (Wallsend), Aaron Bills (Wests), Josh Claridge (Waratah-Mayfield), Ben Balcomb (Hamwicks), AJ Isherwood (Belmont), Josh Bennett (Uni), Daniel Williams (Cardiff-Boolaroo).
