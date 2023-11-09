Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle extend squad for NSW Country Championships shot

By Craig Kerry
November 10 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle celebrate a wicket in last season's NSW Country final win over Central Coast at No.1 Sportsground. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle celebrate a wicket in last season's NSW Country final win over Central Coast at No.1 Sportsground. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle skipper Nick Foster expects his squad to be challenging for a fifth consecutive NSW Country Championship at Tamworth from Friday week after selecting a familiar line-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.