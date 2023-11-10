Setting the standard in acreage market

Clarendon Homes emerged victorious from the HIA-CSR Hunter Awards 2023, with its Bowral 44 display home winning the 2023 Hunter Region Display Home of the Year.
Situated at the Lochinvar Display Centre in the picturesque Hunter Region, the Bowral 44's meticulous design has redefined excellence in the acreage market, setting new standards for architectural brilliance and functionality.
Featuring a unique and intelligently designed floorplan, the Bowral 44 is the ultimate rural retreat and perfect option for large families.
Built specifically with the acreage experience in mind, the Bowral 44 also offers 18 pre-set floorplan options to extend or reposition rooms or areas of the home to suit different lifestyle choices.
Hunter Regional Sales Manager Kate Carson is particularly proud of the Bowral 44's family-friendly design, with its open plan kitchen, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a children's retreat.
"With a large front balcony, as well as a spacious alfresco area designed to take in the surrounding landscape, the Bowral 44 elevates country living to new heights. It's a genuine step up from the classic homestead and truly includes everything a growing family would need," Kate said.
Kate described the home design as a true showstopper: "As soon as you walk in, you think, 'wow, this is impressive'. With its private main bedroom area and multiple living spaces with 3m high ceilings, it feels luxurious and spacious. It's got a beautiful feel to it."
A defining feature of the Bowral 44 is its generous use of thoughtfully positioned, expansive windows.
These not only bathe the interiors in an abundance of natural light but also frame awe-inspiring views of the sprawling landscape.
This design choice not only elevates the home's aesthetic appeal, but also creates a strong bond between residents and the natural beauty of their acreage property.
The display home also showcases the latest sustainable technologies, such as rainwater harvesting systems and energy-efficient appliances - allowing homeowners to enjoy the very best in self-sufficient and eco-conscious living.
Nestled in the heart of the acreage market, the Bowral 44 is a testament to the advantages of tailored residence design.
Kate described the Bowral 44 as a home you'd want to stay in forever.
"With seven sizes and options to personalise the floorplan, our customers design and build the Bowral as their forever home," she said.
"Whether you are after a smaller style home for a new estate or corner block, or a large family home to meet the needs of a growing extended family, you are able to build your dream home that's perfectly tailored to fit the space you always wanted.
"Whether you're hosting gatherings, nurturing a green thumb, or simply seeking solace in the tranquillity of acreage living, the Bowral 44 caters to every need."
The judging panel praised the Bowral 44's modern, farmhouse-style home for its quality finishes and thoughtful touches such as a feature stone fireplace and a pitched roof.
The Bowral 44 is now a finalist for the 2024 HIA Australian Display Home.
For more information visit clarendon.com.au/nsw/home-designs.
There were many exemplary and inspirational stories featured at this year's HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathrooms Awards.
Winners were presented before a capacity crowd of industry leaders and peers from across the Central Coast, Hunter and Mid Coast regions at NEX on Saturday, October 21.
The awards acknowledged the talent of designers, builders, contractors, suppliers and manufacturers who plan and construct quality new homes, townhouses, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor projects.
Judged by industry professionals, winners were selected in 33 separate categories, with Evolving Construction, taking out the highest accolade, the HIA-CSR Hunter Home of the Year Award, for a project that neighbours call 'the elegant fortress'.
"As soon as you see the elevated architectural design and the harmonious use of unique materials, it becomes obvious that there is something special about this project," judges said.
"The highest quality materials, fixtures and fittings are showcased in each room and exceptional craftsmanship is on display at every turn."
Hunter HIA Executive Director Craig Jennion was once again impressed by the sheer scale, creativity, passion and excellence demonstrated by HIA members this year.
"I congratulate Evolving Construction and all Hunter Award winners and finalists on their dedication to achieving the very best workmanship and standards in every project they undertake," he said. "HIA's Awards provide a tremendous opportunity for our members to showcase their projects and highlight building and design excellence."
The winners of the major HIA Professional Builder awards were, Walkom Constructions for 'Professional Small Builder/Renovator'; Hudson Homes for 'Professional Medium Builder/Renovator'; and Eden Brae Homes for 'Professional Major Builder'.
Callan Burgess was named 'Apprentice of the Year', while the inaugural winners of two new awards were Planning Portal Solutions for 'Start-Up Business' and Scott Mouthaan for 'Emerging Builder'.
Other notable winners included Clarendon Homes for 'Display Home of the Year', Evolve Co Architectural Builders for 'Renovation/Addition Project of the Year', Valletta Homes for 'Spec Home of the Year', Hunter Homes for 'Project Home of the Year' and Hunter Coast Homes for 'Townhouse / Villa of the Year'.
In the Kitchen and Bathroom categories Planit Kitchens took out 'Kitchen Project of the Year' and Sam Horn Building the 'Bathroom Project of the Year' award. Newcastle Kitchen Magic won Cabinetmaker/Kitchen Manufacturer of the Year.
Mr Jennion said HIA was delighted with the exceptional quality of entries and level of competition.
"In a year that has thrown up many challenges all winners and finalists should be proud to have reached the pinnacle of excellence as demonstrated in these awards," he said.
Overall winners in major categories will now represent the HIA Hunter region at the HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards in 2024 to compete for national titles against winners from other HIA Regions.
For those seeking inspiration and innovation, the award winners are featured on the Regional Housing Awards page of the HIA website. To view these pages visit www.hia.com.au.
It is a privilege to contribute to the architecture where we live.- Ben Grover, owner, Bluewater Stainless
The team at Bluewater Stainless take great pride and satisfaction from their success in the Trade Excellence section at this year's HIA-CSR awards.
The Taylors Beach-based glass and metal specialists were recognised for the custom curved aluminum balustrading they created for Greenbuild's iconic Nelson Bay project, The Ridge.
Due to it's complexity, Greenbuild knew it could rely on Ben Grover and his team at Bluewater Stainless to problem solve and create the detail that was envisaged by the designer.
"On entering the awards, we felt the balustrading in this home and the finish and shape that was achieved were worthy of acknowledgement," Ben said.
"We would like to thank Greenbuild for giving us the opportunity to work on such an iconic build within our own community. It is a privilege to contribute to the architecture where we live."
Ben said the Trade Excellence category is a fantastic section in the HIA-CSR awards that enables any trade to put their hat in the ring for outstanding work.
"This win highlights the dedication that our staff have to their craft," Ben said.
"We are only able to take on a few of these bespoke style of work each year due to the skillset required to execute it, so recognition when we do create something as beautiful as this makes it all worthwhile.
"We also hope the recognition of the trade may assist in encouraging more people to want to learn decorative metal work as we are always on the lookout for skilled fabricators."
Bluewater Stainless has been servicing the residential and commercial building and manufacturing sectors for over 10 years.
Ben's background is in stainless steel fabrication both locally and overseas, including several years in Dubai working on luxury yachts.
He understands the technical components of working with stainless steel and the advantages of a weatherproof product.
Ben and his team have the capability to fabricate stainless steel, aluminium, steel, brass and copper and in recent years they have expanded into glass installation as well due to it being a popular choice for balustrading and pool fencing.
"Our small but highly experienced team can offer advice and guidance for all of your fabrication and glazing needs within your new build, renovation or commercial project," Ben said.
"Our consulting service is simple and practical, ensuring that you end up with a custom designed product of unrivalled quality and value or a more proprietary solution if that's what your budget enables.
"Using premium materials and hardware, we take great pride in producing all works, regardless of size and time frame, without hassle.
"We work closely with clients, quality builders and architects in the tendering, design, fabrication and installation stages of all projects."
Looking to the future Ben said Bluewater Stainless will continue to be the experts in balustrading and pool fencing, but there are exciting developments on the horizon.
"We are planning on opening an outdoor homewares shop in 2024 where we will create beautiful items like laser cut firepits, wall art and products for your outdoor space," he said.
Cassillis-based builder Scott Witton completed the HIA GreenSmart Professional course in 2012 and has been implementing the practices in his work since then.
This year, that commitment to sustainability was recognised when Scott Witton Building (SWB) took out the Hunter GreenSmart Sustainable Home category at the HIA awards.
The Hunter GreenSmart Sustainable Home award recognises excellence in the construction and design of a housing project (single or multi dwelling) that best incorporates cost-effective environmental performance and operational principles to its design and construction.
Judges said SWB's north-facing property located in the Upper Hunter was a great example of off-grid living in a remote-site setting.
"It is a well designed and environmentally friendly home that blends in seamlessly with its surrounding landscape," they said.
"The energy saving design is effective with the use of solar/battery power with backup generator. All available areas of the home are skilfully serviced by the water tank."
Scott and his tightknit team were delighted their project earned recognition because it validates so many of the building sustainability principles they adhere to.
"I have undertaken projects like this for many years but this project, being totally off the grid and utilising an insulated polished topping slab along with the monolithic roof-line, is quite unique," he said.
"It is fantastic to receive peer recognition from within the industry.
"Producing a quality product which can compete with houses built in larger suburban areas is a testament to the quality of trades and professionals available in rural areas.
"Using all local trades and materials when constructing in an isolated area makes the dwelling that much more sustainable for everyone.
"I'd like to offer special thanks to the client for being invested in the design and quality of the build.
"Thanks also to the trades and professionals involved in the build, and Kirsten Taylor of AB3D Building Design who is a local Cassilis professional who designed the home."
SWB is made up of a small business team of six staff members, including three apprentices.
"We are committed to employing locally, providing quality apprenticeships and producing well rounded tradesmen who have a wide range of industry skills and experience, not limited to carpentry," Scott said.
"I have been in the building industry for 30 years, having completed my apprenticeship in New Zealand.
"I have been living in the local Cassilis area since 2001 starting out as a sole trader (carpenter) and slowly building my business to its current size and capabilities, operating as a builder since 2010.
"Over the years I have had opportunity to work on many interesting projects, including renovations and additions to historic sandstone and slab homesteads, woolsheds and contemporary new builds.
"I would like to continue working on projects which meet the HIA GreenSmart Sustainabilty criteria, producing well built sustainable and energy efficient houses and buildings."
SWB's project was also a national finalist in the 2023 HIA Australian GreenSmart awards in the category of Energy Efficiency.