The woman whose lifeless body was found with stab wounds inside an Upper Hunter house has been named, a week after the grim discovery.
Homicide police are continuing their investigation into the death of Dee Folpp, 60, who died in a home on Sydney Street at Muswellbrook last week hours after a police welfare check at the property.
A critical incident investigation - an internal police inquiry - is also taking place.

The Newcastle Herald previously reported that officers were called to the Sydney Street home twice, and had detained another woman for "behaving in an erratic manner" at a club in between, before Ms Folpp's body was found on the night of October 30.
At the time of publication, no-one had been charged over the 60-year-old's death, but Strike Force Llangollen was formed by State Crime Command Homicide Squad detectives to investigate.
Police said last week there appeared to have been "some kind of physical intervention", or struggle.
Officers were first called to the Sydney Street home about 7.20am on October 30 in relation to a concern for welfare and spoke with a 52-year-old woman.
At about 7pm, police detained a 52-year-old woman who was "suffering a mental health episode" and "behaving in an erratic manner" at a Muswellbrook licensed venue, police said.
They were called back to the Sydney Street home amid concerns for another woman's welfare at about 8.30pm, where they found Ms Folpp's body.
Investigators are continuing to call for anyone with information that could help their inquiries to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
