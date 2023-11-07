Raymond Terrace superstar Lee Schraner has been rewarded for another outstanding year, taking out the 2022-23 Newcastle bowler of the year.
Presented at the zone 2 awards night on Friday, Schraner accumulated a record 47 points for his achievements which culminated with the nationals in October.
Schraner's total, bettered the 40 points Matt Baus collected in 2019.
His season included winning the zone fours and being runner-up in same event at State. He won the zone champion of champions fours and was a semi-finalist in the zone pairs.
He also won the NSW champion of champions singles and pairs and went on to win the national champion of champions singles - becoming the first player to do so on four occasions.
Schraner also took out the Zone 2 representative player of the year, nominated by his fellow players as the best on the rink in six of the eleven matches played.
Also receiving awards on the night was Zoe Nicholls (Raymond Terrace), who became the first female to win the junior bowler of the year.
East Maitland's Clay Parker received the senior bowler of the year award. The President's award was shared between Fingal Bay club and teammates Stephen Sanders and John Kinsella.
IN THE NEWS:
** Newcastle and Hunter have 13 nominees for Bowls NSW awards in Sydney on Wednesday night.
Lee Schraner in nominated for male bowler of the year and Natasha Van Eldik for the female gong.
Other nominees are Vacie McIntyre (Soldiers Point) and Raweang Namutwong (Charlestown) for senior female, Zoe Nicholls (Raymond Terrace) junior female, Vacie McIntyre (Soldiers Point) and Oosh Muncaster (Kurri Kurri) female breakout bowler. Raymond Terrace is a finalist for club of the year.
** In the three threes competition, Raymond secured their seventh successive title in grade one last week, beating Beresfield 59-51.
Grade two will be decided at Edgeworth on Wednesday afternoon when East Maitland take on Belmont. A draw will be enough for Belmont as they had the better win over Edgeworth.
In grade three, New Lambton will battle Tea Gardens for section one, Lemon Tree Passage will need to defeat Rathmines today and next week if they are to claim section two as Rathmines are still undefeated.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.