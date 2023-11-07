FOR those punters who could unshackle themselves from their work desk, the Melbourne Cup is a chance to dress up and have some fun.
Venues across Newcastle were filling up since early Tuesday, November 7, as patrons prepare to watch the 163rd Melbourne Cup.
The Queens Wharf Hotel sat near-vacant this morning but as soon as the clock hit midday, more than 100 keen punters swarmed near the doors of one of Newcastle's most well-known venues.
Some headed upstairs for a luxury three-course meal and live entertainment, while others enjoyed the flow of beers and a buffet feed at ground level.
At the Lucky Hotel, a three-course meal was complemented by a "wine, wine and more wine" package, patron Kacee Bessant said.
About 110 people booked themselves a spot at the pub for one of its biggest days this year. Functions manager Lottie Sayers said this number was slightly lower than the last two years of Melbourne Cup celebrations but that had not stopped people having a fun afternoon out.
"It's one of our biggest days," Ms Sayers said. "Anzac Day is bigger and perhaps our Sunday [festivals] but this comes [close]."
Kelly and Nathan Dunning put their own twist on the traditional fascinator by decorating a top hat with tiny toy horses and trophies.
"I had to cut the horns of unicorns," Ms Dunning said. "I know that's morbid but I couldn't find any toy horses."
Those who had booked into The Kent enjoyed a grazing board and raffle supporting local group, Got Your Back Sista.
The Cup is a local affair this year, with many people backing Hunter talent.
Jockey Dylan Gibbons became the second Hunter jockey to ride in the race since 1995 when he mounted Joseph O'Brien's Okita Soushi.
Hunter-trained horses included Hamilton-based Kris Lees' Kalapour. Lees' second Melbourne Cup runner, Cleveland, was pulled from the race on Monday afternoon with an elevated temperature.
Across the country, viewing numbers for the cup have dwindled. In 2022 there were 73,000 racegoers at Flemington, the lowest since 1980.
But the scenes in Newcastle tell a different story.
Nikki Taylor, AHA NSW Newcastle representative, said Melbourne Cup bookings at local pubs were "extremely strong" this year.
"A number of pubs have reported being booked out weeks before the event, including Customs House and The Junction Hotel, which makes for an exciting launch into the summer period," she told the Newcastle Herald.
And it was on for young and old at The Greenroof Hotel. About 200 people gathered in the pub, ready to cheer on their tip for the winner. Pinks, yellow and beiges seemed to be the trend and many women had opted to go without a fascinator.
Jack Dare of Canderra hugged his friends and threw his head back in elation after winning $500 for his bet on the winning horse, Mark Zahra's Without a Fight.
"The best, the best," he said as his friends lifted him in the air, a beer in hand.
Punters seemed to be buying less beer this year than previous Cups, though. The average price of a schooner in NSW rose from $10 to $12 since the last Melbourne Cup, according to Nine news.
And as cheers subsided from Mr Dare's table, a question emerged gingerly from the lips of a neighbouring group: "Who actually won?".
"Better check Google," someone touted back.
