THE Charlestown golf club board took a leap of faith when they agreed to invest $2.7 million in the construction of a driving range.
The move has paid off and some.
Charlestown were on Monday night named the NSW Country Golf Club of the year at the NSW Golf industry awards.
The award - judged on a number of criteria including membership, revenue growth, golf programs, volunteer initiatives - comes on the back of a record-breaking year.
At the centre of club's success has been the popularity of the 26-bay hi-tech driving range, which was completed in August 2022.
"A lot of hard work has gone into it and it's nice for people to see a little golf club at Charlestown is doing pretty good," Charlestown general manager Joanna Mantle said. "The driving range has turned all aspects of the club around.
"It was a really big decision [to build the range]. We put all of our eggs in the one basket. The board took a leap of faith.
"Originally, we budgeted $1.2million to complete the project, it finished at $2.7million. It is self-funded too, which we are pretty proud of. We projected that we would pay it back in five years, that has been cut to two years."
Mantle said the club has about 1500 members and revenue was at its highest.
"The range has attracted a whole new demographic," she said. "We thought it might take players away from the course but it hasn't. Membership is at it's highest.
"Everything has grown. Our bar revenue is up 50 per cent. We recorded our biggest profit in the last financial year.
"Our club professionals Ryan and Janelle Smith have gone from having themselves and one other pro to having five teaching professionals.
"We always knew the range was going to be good, but we did not in our wildest dreams think it would be this big.
"With the revenue it has raised, we now have plans for some hole redesigns. We have engaged a golf course architect and are about to start stage one. That is pretty exciting for us and the members."
Apart from Charlestown, Hawks Nest was awarded the tournament of the year, the $50,000 Beachside Pro-am.
Jason Laws, who is based out of Newcastle Golf Club, was the Game Development Coach of the Year.
Laws has won the award previously and works with some of the best juniors in the region including Ella Scaysbrook and Brij Ingrey.
Meanwhile, Tom de Wit won a rain-delayed matchplay final of the Newcastle club championship on Tuesday.
De wit, the defending champion, beat Ben Hillard 6 and 4. The final was suspended after 22 holes on Sunday because of bad weather with de Wit five up.
